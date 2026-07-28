BNCMC Reviews SIR Electoral Roll Revision Progress, Orders Faster Form Verification And Digitisation |

Bhiwandi: As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls enters its final stage, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Monday held a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of the ongoing exercise. The meeting was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar (IAS), who directed officials to accelerate the collection, verification and digitisation of electoral forms to ensure timely completion of the revision process.

Senior Election Officials Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer Vitthal Dake, Electoral Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer for 136-Bhiwandi West Assembly Constituency Babasaheb Tele, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer for 137-Bhiwandi East Assembly Constituency Ajay Gholve, along with all Additional Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and senior civic officials.

According to the review, distribution of SIR forms has reached 56% in the 136-Bhiwandi West Assembly constituency and 60% in the 137-Bhiwandi East Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, the digitisation process has been completed for 27% of the forms in Bhiwandi West and 30% in Bhiwandi East. Commissioner Sagar instructed officials to complete the remaining digitisation work on a war footing and eliminate delays.

Officials Asked To Monitor Progress Regularly

To closely monitor progress, all Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have been directed to review the status of the exercise every two hours. The Commissioner also reviewed the collection of filled-in forms, their digitisation and field-level verification carried out by the election machinery.

Appealing to citizens, Commissioner Sagar urged all voters who have received SIR forms from their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to fill them accurately and submit them without delay. Timely submission, he said, is essential to ensure that eligible voters are correctly included in the electoral rolls.

Field Verification Ordered For Untraceable Voters

The Commissioner further instructed officials to immediately prepare field verification reports in cases where registered voters are no longer residing at their listed addresses or cannot be traced. Such cases, he said, should be documented promptly to maintain the accuracy and integrity of the electoral database.

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Reiterating the importance of impartiality, Sagar directed all officers and staff engaged in election-related work to perform their duties strictly in accordance with election guidelines and without yielding to any political influence or external pressure. He emphasised that all assigned responsibilities must be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The Commissioner also asked the Administration Department, Education Department and the Chief Medical Officer to ensure the full-time availability of teachers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers), wherever required, for election-related duties. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against employees who deliberately neglect election work or remain absent without valid reasons.

With the SIR campaign approaching completion, the civic administration has decided to intensify public awareness efforts. Commissioner Sagar directed officials to publicise the campaign through public announcement vehicles, newspaper advertisements and traditional drum announcements across the city to encourage citizens to submit their forms before the deadline and participate actively in the electoral revision process.

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