Central Railway records 'best ever' freight loading between April and February | PTI

The Central Railways has achieved a remarkable feat. Over the past one year, the Central Railways' freight loading marked an increase of 6.69% over the same period in 2021-22.

The CR achieved loaded 73.16 million tonnes (MT) of freight for the period April 2022 to February 2023. This is the highest-ever loading for April-February of any year.

CR earns ₹ 727.27 crore in traffic revenue

Central Railway earned traffic revenue of ₹ 727.27 crore in February 2023 as compared to ₹ 625.89 crore in February-2022, which is an increase of 16.2%.

The CR registered the loading of 903 rakes of coal in February 2023 as compared to 885 rakes in February 2022.

The loading of Iron & Steel has increased to 144 rakes in February 2023 as against 102 rakes in February 2022. Also, 76 rakes of automobiles have been loaded in February 2023 as against 50 rakes in February 2022.

CR improves performance across all commodities

Central Railway has improved performance in all commodities which has enabled it to achieve incremental loading over the last year.

42 rakes of onion have been loaded in February 2023 as against 16 rakes in February 2022. Similarly, 200 rakes of Petroleum products have been loaded in February-2023 as against 176 rakes in February 2022

114 rakes of Fertilizer have been loaded in February 2023 as against 87 rakes in February 2022. Similarly, 31 rakes of de-oiled cakes have been loaded in February 2023 as against 7 rakes in February 2022

Container loading in February 2023 improved by 4.4% over last year. 661 rakes have been loaded in February 2023 as against 633 rakes in February 2022

NTKM, which is the payload of one tonne carried over one km increased by 14.4% in February 2023 as compared to February 2022.