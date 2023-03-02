Central Railways to run 131 Holi special trains to accommodate heavy demand | PTI

Railways will run additional Holi special trains from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Varanasi & Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mangaluru Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival 2023.

Central Railway has already announced the running of 105 Holi Specials and with these additional specials, the total number of Holi Specials this year will be 131. The details of the 26 specials are as under:-

Mumbai-Varanasi Holi Specials (2 services)

01467 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on March 4 and will reach Banaras at 16.05 hrs the next day.

01468 Superfast Special will leave Banaras at 18.10 hrs on March 5 and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class including two General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Mumbai-Karmali AC Holi Specials (4 services)

01187 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hrs on March 2 and March 9 and will arrive Karmali at 10.00 hrs the next day.

01188 special will leave Karmali at 16.20 hrs on March 3 and March 10 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim

Composition: One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, One Pantry Car and Two Generator Vans.

Mumbai-Mangaluru AC Holi Specials (2 services)

01165 AC Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hrs on March 7 and will reach Mangaluru Junction at 17.20 hrs the next day.

01166 AC Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 18.45 hrs on March 8 and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur.

Composition: One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, One Pantry Car and Two Generator Vans.

Roha-Chiplun Unreserved MEMU

01597 MEMU will leave Roha at 11.05 hrs daily from March 4 to March 12 (9 services) and arrive in Chiplun at 13.20 hrs on the same day.

01598 MEMU will leave Chiplun at 13.45 hrs daily from March 4 to March 12 (9 services) and arrive in Roha at 16.10 hrs on the same day.

Halts: Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Khed

Composition: 12 car MEMU

Reservation: Bookings for the special trains no. 01467, 01165/01166 and 01187/01188 already open at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.