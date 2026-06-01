Central Railway Penalises 2 Lakh Ticketless Passengers On Mumbai Local Train In May 2026; Collects Fine ₹13.94 Crore

Mumbai: The Central Railway has penalised about 2 lakh passengers for travelling without tickets in the month of May 2026, collecting a fine of whopping Rs 13.94 crore.

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Taking to its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the Central Railway added that the fine collected in May was 140 per cent higher than last year, i.e. May 2025. In May 2025, the railway had penalised 1.27 lakh passengers in May 2025 and collected a fine of Rs 5.81 crore.

In a recent ticket checking drive, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Central Railway, said that 159 passengers were found travelling without valid tickets in first-class compartments across Mumbai local train services. During the drive, the railways imposed penalties amounting to Rs 50,575 on the offenders as part of the enforcement action.

In April 2026, data released by Central Railway revealed that in the Mumbai Division, as many as 1.34 lakh ticketless travel cases were reported.

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and to curb the menace of ticketless and irregular travel, intensive ticket checking drives are carried out continuously across the Mumbai suburban rail network, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, as well as holiday special trains.

Speaking of the Western Railway, in the month of April 2026, the Western Railway had achieved a milestone in Ticket Checking by recording its highest-ever monthly ticket checking revenue of Rs 27.37 crore, surpassing the previous best of Rs 25.98 crore recorded in May 2022, marking an increase of over 5 per cent.

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