Mumbai: Central Railway Cracks Down On Ticketless Travel, Collects ₹40.85 Crore In April

Central Railway ticket-checking teams conduct inspections across suburban and long-distance trains in Mumbai and other divisions | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 13: Central Railway intensified its ticket-checking drives across its network in April 2026 and recovered Rs 40.85 crore in penalties from passengers travelling without valid tickets or proper travel authority.

The railway caught 4.96 lakh unauthorised passengers during the month, marking a 23 per cent rise compared to 4.04 lakh cases detected in April 2025.

According to railway officials, the sharp rise in penalty collection — up by more than 63 per cent from Rs 25.03 crore last year — reflects stricter enforcement against ticketless travel in suburban as well as long-distance trains.

Mumbai division recorded the highest recovery at Rs 16.13 crore from 2.27 lakh cases, followed by Bhusaval division with Rs 12.23 crore from 1.09 lakh cases. Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur divisions also reported significant action.

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Mumbai division records highest recovery

The Mumbai division, which operates 1,820 suburban services daily, including AC locals, detected 1.34 lakh suburban ticketless cases. Railway officials said 12,698 passengers were caught travelling unauthorised in AC local trains, leading to a penalty recovery of Rs 39.66 lakh.

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