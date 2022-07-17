Central Railway Mumbai Division carries out 'tree plantation drive'

Tree plantation drive was conducted near Roha Railway Station and Lonavala station of Mumbai Division and around 4,000 saplings were planted | Photo: File Image

Celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Central Railway Division has taken the initiative of planting about 60,000 saplings at various locations. Out of this, about 15,000 saplings will be planted in the Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

"Tree plantation drive was conducted near Roha Railway Station and Lonavala station of Mumbai Division and around 4,000 saplings were planted. The plantation of the rest of the saplings will be completed in the first week of August," said an officer of CR, adding that under this drive, around 15,000 saplings will be planted, of these, 10,000 will be planted in the city's suburban section.

"We are not only focusing on the plantation of saplings but also have a caretaking plan," said an official, adding that RPF officers will be assigned to look after these saplings.

Apart from Mumbai Division, plantation drives are also going on in other Central Railway divisions.

"About 7,500 saplings were planted in the drive conducted at Chinchwad railway station o­n Pune Division and Bhusaval railway station, in last week," said a CR official.

Asked about the species of saplings, the official said, "Keeping in mind the survival rate, we are focusing on the plantation of local species."

Apart from tree plantation, RPF is also conducting 'Jal Seva' at several stations and distributing 'Sharbat' to the passengers, including in CSMT and LLT.