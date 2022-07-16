Mumbai: BMC finds 21 mosquito breeding spots at Dadar, Matunga, Mahim and Sion railway stations

BMC's G north ward insecticide department has found 21 mosquito breeding spots on sheds and roofs of Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, and Sion railway stations during their special drive to control Malaria and dengue cases.

"To control the spread of malaria and dengue cases, the G north ward of BMC has conducted various activities. The insecticide department sprays pesticides on the accumulated water on the roofs of the railway stations," said Prashant Sapkale assistant commissioner of G north. He has appealed to the local residents of these areas to not let any water get accumulated in their offices or house.

The G North ward comprises Dadar, Mahim, Matunga, and Dharavi areas. The BMC has sent notices to around 400 housing societies where the breeding spots of Anopheles mosquito larvae were found this year. BMC found breeding spots and stagnant water accumulated on the sites of some societies in Dadar and Matunga areas where repair work is carried out. 26 cases were prosecuted in magistrate court.