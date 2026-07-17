Central Railway Mega Block: Thane-Vashi, Nerul-Panvel Services Suspended For 5 Hours | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate a mega maintenance block on Sunday, July 19, affecting suburban services on the Main Line and Trans-Harbour Line. The most significant impact will be on the Trans-Harbour corridor, where train services between Thane and Vashi, Nerul and Panvel will remain completely suspended for five hours, from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Several long-distance Mail and Express trains will also be diverted and are expected to run 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Read Also Central Railway Cancels, Diverts Trains Till July 24 Amid Ghat Line Restoration Work

On the Main Line, the block will be carried out on the 5th and 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane from 8 am to 1.30 pm. During this period, four down trains, including the LTT-Gorakhpur Express, LTT-Jaynagar Express, Netravati Express and Kakinada Port Express, will be diverted via the fast line. Similarly, 10 up Mail and Express trains, including the Deccan Queen, Sinhagad Express, Pragati Express, Vande Bharat Express and Howrah-CSMT Express, will also be diverted and are likely to reach their destinations with a delay of 10 to 15 minutes.

Also Watch:

On the Trans-Harbour Line, all train services between Thane and Vashi, Nerul and Panvel will remain suspended during the block. Down services leaving Thane between 10.35 am and 4.07 pm and up services departing Panvel, Nerul and Vashi between 10.25 am and 4.09 pm will remain cancelled. Central Railway said the block is essential for engineering and maintenance work to ensure safe and reliable train operations. Passengers have been advised to check train timings and make alternate travel arrangements before starting their journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/