Central Railway Cancels, Diverts Trains Till July 24 Amid Ghat Line Restoration Work | X - @Central_Railway

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced the cancellation, diversion, short termination and short origination of several long-distance trains till July 24 as restoration work continues on the third railway line in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala. While the South East Down line and the Middle line were restored on July 14, engineers are working round the clock to reopen the remaining line damaged by heavy monsoon-triggered landslides.

In continuation of the restoration work following the earlier old landslide in the Southeast Ghat section of the Karjat-Lonavala section, 2 lines are now operational, while restoration of the remaining 1 line is underway.



Accordingly, the following train services have been… pic.twitter.com/42LsjylhBc — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) July 17, 2026

Several major trains, including the CSMT-Chennai Express, CSMT-Hyderabad Express, Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express and Dadar-Satara Express, have been cancelled on specified dates. Many other trains have been diverted through alternate routes via Daund, Manmad, Bhusaval, Surat and Kalyan, while a few services will either terminate early at Pune or Khadki or originate from these stations instead of Mumbai. The temporary changes are aimed at easing congestion and ensuring safe operations until the affected section is fully restored.

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Central Railway said its teams are working 24x7 in difficult terrain to clear debris and complete restoration work at the earliest. Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or contact the railway helpline for the latest train running information. Updates are also being shared regularly through Central Railway's official social media platforms. Railway authorities appealed to passengers to cooperate during the disruption, stating that the operational changes are necessary due to the natural calamity that damaged the crucial Mumbai-Pune rail corridor.

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