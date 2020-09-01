Central Railway long-distance to have halts in Maharashtra

The Central Railway has written to the state government informing that it was restoring the halts of its long-distance special trains within the state from Tuesday. Railway officials said they would activate their PRS counters, allowing passengers to book tickets within Maharashtra.

This comes after the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra on August 31 on the inter-district movement of persons.

“Vide Unlock 4.0 guidelines date August 31 issued by Govt. Of Maharashtra inter district movement of persons within Maharashtra State has been permitted w.e.f Sept 2. Accordingly, inter district movement of passengers by trains within Maharashtra State is being enabled in the Passenger Reservation System and the passengers would be able to book reserved tickets/from railway stations within Maharashtra State for Journey commencing from 2nd September 2020,” reads the letter issued by the CPTM department of Central Railway.

According to a senior railway official, currently there were more than 15 special long-distance trains not being allowed to halt within the state, due to the increasing number of cases. But now, these trains would be allowed halts, enabling passengers to begin their journey within Maharashtra. “We have not received any official letter or order from the railways or home affairs ministry regarding the halting of these special trains within Maharashtra borders. We are just following the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the state government allowing inter-district movement of persons, following which we have sent a letter to the government regarding the same,” he said.

However, there will be no additional halts for these trains, nor are additional trains being operated.