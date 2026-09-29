Central Railway Finds Deficiencies In 410 Water Tanks Across Mumbai Division, Rectifies 409 After Special Inspection | AI

Mumbai: A special inspection of drinking water facilities across Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has found deficiencies in 410 water tanks, with 409 of them subsequently rectified, raising questions over the maintenance of water infrastructure at railway stations, colonies and workplaces.

2,479 Tanks Cleaned So Far

The inspection was carried out between August 20 and September 28 following observations in the CAG report on sanitation facilities and passenger amenities at non-suburban railway stations and directions from the Railway Board. Of the 2,913 water tanks in the Mumbai Division, 2,479 have been cleaned, while cleaning of the remaining 434 tanks is underway.

Central Railway said the deficiencies detected during the drive included issues requiring rectification in the water storage and supply system. The railway has also provided tight covers and mesh on vents and overflow points at all 1,716 identified locations. All 26 leakages and defective pipelines detected during the exercise have been rectified.

Water Samples Show No Contamination

Despite the deficiencies, officials said testing of the water supply showed no bacteriological contamination in the samples examined. All 349 water samples tested during the drive were negative for bacteriological contamination and E. coli, according to Central Railway.

The division also checked all 29 hand pump and borewell sources for contamination and safety and found them satisfactory. Daily residual chlorine monitoring has been introduced at 134 locations.

The findings assume significance as railway stations and colonies depend on these water systems for drinking and other daily requirements. While the railway has said the water presently supplied to passengers is safe and potable, the large number of tanks requiring corrective work has underlined the need for regular inspection and maintenance.

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