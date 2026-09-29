BNCMC Nominated Corporator Race Intensifies As 37 Applications Pour In For Nine Posts, Congress Faces 19-Way Contest |

Bhiwandi: The race for nine nominated corporator posts in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has intensified, with the nomination process throwing up a sharp contest within several political parties. The biggest tussle is in the Congress, which is entitled to three nominated posts but has received applications from 19 aspirants. The development has heightened lobbying within the party and left the final selection closely watched.

According to BNCMC Municipal Secretary Ajay Patil, 32 nominations were filed between September 16 to September 28. Five applications had already been received from organisations, taking the total number of applications to 37, against nine nominated corporator posts. The civic administration is yet to formally authenticate the final consolidated list of applicants.

Congress faces 19-way contest for three posts

Congress party with 30 elected corporators in the 90-member civic body is entitled to three nominated corporator posts. However, 19 applications for the three positions have created considerable competition within the party.

The party is now faced with the task of narrowing down the list to three names. The heavy number of applications has intensified lobbying among local aspirants and party workers, with the final decision expected to depend on discussions within the party leadership.

There had also been speculation about several names from outside the traditional Congress cadre being considered for the nominated posts. However, according to the latest developments, the party leadership is understood to be inclined towards considering its local party cadre. This has added to the pressure on the local leadership, particularly with 19 aspirants having formally entered the race.

SP: State leadership's whip versus local equations

The Samajwadi Party has one post two applicants Sarfaraz Shaikh and Bharat Jaglani for the nominated post. The party's state president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi is understood to have issued a whip in favour of Sarfaraz Shaikh.

However, the local political equations have added an element of uncertainty. There has been discussion within local political circles that some corporators, including SP group leader Arib Yaqub Shaikh, are backing Bharat Jaglani. The claim has not been officially confirmed.

SP's Bhiwandi president Riaz Azmi, however, said Sarfaraz Shaikh is the party's official nominee and that the whip had been issued in his favour. Shaikh has also filed his nomination.

The developments have brought the focus on the difference between the state leadership's declared choice and the reported preferences of some members of the local unit. The outcome will become clearer once the selection process is completed.

Three aspirants for one NCP (SP) post

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has 12 corporators is entitled to one nominated post. Three aspirants are reportedly in the race.

They include Garish Mhatre, cousin of Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama, Sajid Khan, brother of party district president Shoaib Khan, and Maaz Farooqui. The competition for the single post has therefore emerged as another closely watched contest within the civic body.

BJP forwards two names

The BJP, with 22 elected corporators, is entitled to two nominated posts. The party has forwarded the names of city district president Ravikant Sawant and Sugandha Tawre for the two positions. Both are reported to have filed their nominations on Monday.

Shinde Sena finalises Sanjay Kabukar

Shiv Sena (Shinde), which has 12 corporators, is entitled to one nominated post. After discussions over several names, the party has finalised Sanjay Kabukar, who has filed his nomination.

The Konark Vikas Aghadi, which has four corporators along with an independent corporator is entitled to one nominated post. Former mayor Vilas Patil's son Mayur Patil has filed his nomination for the seat.

Final decision after Commissioner-group leaders' meeting

The next stage of the process will involve discussions between Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and the group leaders of the political parties. The final names, along with the applicable categories, are expected to be placed before the general body for formal approval and announcement.

With nine posts attracting 37 applications and Congress alone seeing 19 aspirants for three positions, the nominated corporator process has emerged as a significant test of internal party management in BNCMC. The contest is now less about filing nominations and more about which names the respective parties ultimately endorse.

37 Applications Filed for Nominated Corporator Posts

Congress: 19

NCP (SP): 3

Samajwadi Party: 2

BJP: 2

Shiv Sena shinde: 1

Konark Vikas Aghadi: 1

Others: 9

Total: 37 Applications

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