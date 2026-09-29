AI Surveillance, CCTV And Drones Help DB Marg Police Crack Girgaon Mobile Theft Cases During Ganpati Immersion | AI

Mumbai: As many as 162 mobile phones were reported stolen at Girgaon Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi amid the massive crowd gathered for Ganpati immersion. However, the use of AI technology, CCTV cameras and drones helped the DB Marg Police identify and apprehend a GRP history-sheeter allegedly involved in mobile theft.

Advanced Surveillance Deployed

According to the police, around 100 CCTV cameras and three drones, along with AI-based technology, were deployed at Girgaon Chowpatty to monitor the massive crowd and keep a watch on criminal activities.

Police said that while four chain-snatching cases were registered at Girgaon Chowpatty during last year's immersion, only one chain-snatching case was reported this year.

Juvenile Held In Chain-Snatching Case

In one of the incidents, the DB Marg Police used AI-based surveillance to identify and nab a GRP history-sheeter allegedly involved in theft. Police also apprehended a person from Andheri who is allegedly involved in a chain-snatching case.

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The number of mobile theft incidents also declined compared to last year. While 232 mobile phones were reported stolen last year, the number came down to 162 this year, marking a decline of around 30 per cent in such offences.

The police have so far recovered 23 stolen mobile phones and arrested three adult accused and four juveniles in connection with the theft cases. Among those arrested in the mobile theft cases are Anand Kamble and Pawan Patankar, along with three accused from Jharkhand. Three juveniles aged 16 and 17 years, reportedly from the Grant Road area, have also been apprehended in connection with the cases.

The DB Marg Police are continuing their investigation to identify other persons involved in the thefts and recover more stolen mobile phones.

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