BJP Leader Pravin Darekar Calls For Collective Efforts To Revive Maharashtra State Cooperative Union As Training Hub |

Maharashtra State Cooperative Union Chairman and BJP group leader Pravin Darekar has appealed to members and office-bearers to contribute collectively towards strengthening the cooperative union and reviving its core role of providing education and training to the cooperative sector.

Training Quality Affected By Shortage

Addressing the 108th annual general meeting of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union, Darekar said the organisation had faced difficulties in providing quality training due to a shortage of skilled trainers and delays in payment of salaries. This, he said, had affected the quality of training and allowed private institutions and other organisations to fill the space.

Darekar said the board had now focused on restoring the union's original objective and increasing its revenue sources. He said the education fund, which had remained pending with the state government, was now at the final stage and a decision was expected within a month.

Expert Panel For Better Training

He said a panel of experts had been formed to improve the quality of training and trainers would be sent for specialised programmes and paid appropriate honorariums. Thirteen training centres have received Rs 25 lakh from the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, while plans are underway to extend the programme to district boards. The union aims to provide online training simultaneously to 13 training centres and 30 boards.

Darekar also stressed the importance of employee welfare, saying that employees had continued working despite difficult circumstances. He said the union was clearing pending salaries in phases and was also undertaking recruitment of 110 employees to address staff shortages.

Infrastructure Projects Planned

“If everyone extends their support, the union will become a strong training institution for the cooperative sector in the state within one or two years,” Darekar said.

He said the union was also pursuing infrastructure projects, including a 14-storey Sahakar Bhavan at Pratiksha Nagar, which will house a hall, training centre and rest house. He said the government had allotted land for projects in Vikhroli and Aarey, including a housing federation facility and a sub-centre.

Darekar said the cooperative sector had enormous financial potential and called for greater circulation of business and funds within the cooperative sector. He said cooperative leaders and workers should work together to ensure that business generated by the cooperative sector remained within it.

Focus on strengthening 'Sahakari Maharashtra'

Darekar also said efforts were being made to improve the quality and reach of the Sahakari Maharashtra magazine. He said the publication was being developed along the lines of established magazines and carried information about the cooperative sector, institutions and its leaders.

“Sahakari Maharashtra should not remain merely a 50-60-page publication. It should become an important link between cooperative institutions, workers and the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union,” Darekar said, urging members to consider the magazine as their own.

Senior cooperative leader Shivajirao Nalawade, union vice-president Arjun Borude, Maharashtra State Labour Cooperative Union president Sanjeev Kusalakar, honorary secretary Ramdas More and several other office-bearers and members attended the annual general meeting.

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