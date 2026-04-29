Central Railway Demolishes 45 Illegal Structures Near Hancock Bridge For Vande Bharat Maintenance Yard |

Mumbai: In a major enforcement action, the Central Railway on Tuesday demolished 45 illegal structures near Hancock Bridge in the B.D. Chawl area of Wadi Bunder, clearing long-standing encroachments to make way for a key railway infrastructure project.

Demolition followed court order

The demolition was carried out following a court order and involved around 60 personnel, including officials from the engineering department, Railway Protection Force, and city police. Three JCB machines were deployed to speed up the operation, which was conducted under tight security. Officials said several of the structures, including double-storey huts, had existed for years and were obstructing ongoing development work while posing safety risks to railway operations.

A senior railway official said, “The land is crucial for the upcoming Vande Bharat maintenance yard at Wadi Bunder. After completing all legal formalities, we carried out the demolition smoothly. This will now allow faster execution of the project.”

15% of civil work already completed

The proposed facility will serve as a dedicated maintenance yard for Vande Bharat Express trains, which are being expanded across the network. According to officials, nearly 15% of the civil and signalling work for the yard has already been completed. Tenders for mechanical and electrical systems have been finalised, and implementation is now underway.

Railway authorities emphasised that the removal of encroachments is a critical step in strengthening maintenance infrastructure in Mumbai, especially with the increasing number of modern train services. “This project will enhance operational efficiency and ensure better upkeep of premium trains,” the official added.Police presence ensured that the operation remained peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported.

The Wadi Bunder yard project is expected to play a key role in supporting the future expansion of high-speed and semi-high-speed rail services in the region, making it a significant development for Mumbai’s suburban and long-distance rail network.

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