Amid lockdown, Central Railway construction dept completes infrastructure development projects in its jurisdiction

Amid the continuation of lockdown, the construction department of Central Railway has completed the infrastructure development projects in their jurisdiction.

The construction department mainly deals with the major works of construction going on all over its jurisdiction including five divisions of CR. The works involved preparation and approval of Engineering Scale Plans, Signal Interlocking Plans, Electrical works, General Arrangement Drawings (GADs) of Bridges.

“It is also responsible for the communication process with Commissioner of Railway Safety for opening of new lines, supply of sleepers and other track materials for ongoing projects from concrete sleeper plants and fittings suppliers etc. and other miscellaneous project related works,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.

The dedicated team of officers and staff of the construction department rose to the occasion and executed the tasks before them in a systematic manner.

The major works included construction of bridges at Bhatsa and Kaloo, Road over Bridge at Kopari, station work at Dronagiri and Nhavasheva, subway work at Uran station, Electrification works between Teegaon- Chichonda, Badli-Jalgaon 3rd line, Belapur-Seawood-Uran double line, Yeola-Ankai, Signal and Telecom works at Sonegaon, Wagholi and Chichonda stations etc,

A mammoth task of Launching of girder of Mehakari Bridge on Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath new line section 40 kms away from Ahmednagar was started during lockdown. This launching process will take close to one month to complete. “This section is a difficult terrain to work, which provides connectivity between Ahmednagar and Beed District. This bridge passes over the Mehakari River and hence called Mehakari Bridge, which is one of the biggest bridges on CR. It is a 15 span bridge with each span length of 30.5 mts. The highlight of this bridge is the height upto which the launching needed to be done was 30 meters,” added Sutar.