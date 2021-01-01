Central Railway combats COVID-19 with robots and robotic devices designed and created in-house

Central Railway (CR) has set a fine example of combating COVID-19 with the effective use of the latest technology by introducing the Febri Eye and Robotic Captain Arjun. Both these robotic devices are thermal-based screening systems, which use heat sensors to read and record body temperatures. Railway officials said, with these robots, they will help the frontline staff in dealing with passengers and help in treating positive cases in a safe and efficient manner.

“The Febri Eye is an installed camera that screens passengers who pass through, whereas Captain Arjun is a moving device that requires the passenger to scan themselves. In addition, Captain Arjun has audio-visual facility, sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser and is equipped with wheels to sanitise the flooring too,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.