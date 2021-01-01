Central Railway combats COVID-19 with robots and robotic devices designed and created in-house

Central Railway (CR) has set a fine example of combating COVID-19 with the effective use of the latest technology by introducing the Febri Eye and Robotic Captain Arjun. Both these robotic devices are thermal-based screening systems, which use heat sensors to read and record body temperatures. Railway officials said, with these robots, they will help the frontline staff in dealing with passengers and help in treating positive cases in a safe and efficient manner.
“The Febri Eye is an installed camera that screens passengers who pass through, whereas Captain Arjun is a moving device that requires the passenger to scan themselves. In addition, Captain Arjun has audio-visual facility, sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser and is equipped with wheels to sanitise the flooring too,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.
Safe ticketing and checking
In order to ensure a safe ticketing process, CR made use of ATMA (Automated Ticketing Managing Access), which included ticket checking with no manual intervention. A mobile app called Checkin Master with OCR and QR code scanning facility was also launched to help ticket checking personnel to check PRS issued reserved tickets in a safe manner. Besides this, the app can also be used to mark attendance and real time monitoring of ticket checking staff.
A portable neckband Public Address System with portable amplifier and microphone enabled the frontline staff to communicate with passengers like giving important instructions, regulating passengers, following social distancing etc.
Zero contact- passengers and luggage
In order to prevent infection through luggage and other forms of contact, CR has started automated baggage wrapping and sanitization facility at major stations like CSMT, Dadar, LTT and Nagpur. In addition, a Foot Operated Hand Wash Vending Machine (FHVM) dispensing liquid hand wash and water with zero contact was also installed for the benefit of passengers at CSMT with CSR support.
Passenger Health
In order to facilitate passengers to monitor their health parameters quickly before and while journey, Health ATM Kiosks have been installed at suburban stations namely LTT, Thane, Kalyan and is in the process of installing the same at other stations too. These kiosks are equipped with basic lab testing and emergency facilities and will be staffed by a medical attendant where commuters can get 16 to 18 types of health check-ups including Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Body Mass Index (BMI) and other health metrics at nominal charges.
Staff health
To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, CR has made effective use of robotic devices for treating and serving patients at Railway Hospitals. Railway hospital at Solapur made Ro(Bot) by Mechanical Department of Solapur Division, Medibot Jivak made by Parel Workshop and Rakshak made by EMU carshed, Kurla are THE best examples of robotic health assistants to help the medical professionals to interact with patients, dispense sanitiser, thermometer and pulse oximeter to check patients and dispense medicines remotely.
