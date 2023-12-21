Central Railway Clinches Top Honours For Innovation In Locomotive Technology

The Central Railway has claimed the coveted first prize in the "Suggestion Scheme for Best Innovation of Indian Railways" for the fiscal year 2022-23. The prestigious award acknowledges the outstanding efforts of Central Railway's Electrical Department, specifically the Traction Machine Workshop in Nasik Road. Their groundbreaking work focuses on the design and implementation of modified zirconium copper stamping in the Three Phase Rotor, a crucial component used in locomotives.

"This innovative approach, developed by the skilled team at the Electrical Department in Traction Machine Workshop, Nasik Road, is anticipated to yield a substantial annual saving of Rs. 6.3 Crore. The recognition comes with a well-deserved cash award of Rs. 3 lakh, underscoring the significance of this achievement," said an official of the Central Railway.

The second and third prizes were secured by South Central Railway and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, with cash awards of Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh, respectively.

"Central Railway's winning innovation, the modified zirconium copper stamping in the three-phase rotor, promises not only cost-effectiveness but also enhanced durability and efficiency in locomotives. The Traction Machine Workshop in Nasik Road, responsible for manufacturing rotors, achieved a breakthrough in design, resulting in substantial savings," added an official.

Innovative design being implemented in locomotive motors

According to Central Railway, the innovative design, tested and certified by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), is now being implemented in the motors of locomotives. The modification, involving optimised use of zirconium-copper stamping in the rotor, has successfully reduced silver brazing rod consumption. The use of modified stampings as outer and inner rings on each side of the rotor has further improved brazing quality and saved valuable brazing time.

"Validation through a witnessing session by RDSO on September 13, 2022, confirmed significant advantages, including a substantial saving of 340gm of silver brazing rod per rotor, equivalent to Rs. 10,489, and an enhancement in brazing quality," said an official.

"With approval from RDSO and revised drawings in place, the modified design is set to be implemented across the Indian Railways network. Considering the manufacture of 1000 three-phase locomotives annually, this modification is projected to result in an annual financial saving of Rs. 6.3 Crore. Moreover, the improved brazing quality is expected to contribute to a reduction in rotor failures," he further added.

'Innovation underscores commitment'

"Central Railway's success in this innovation underscores its commitment to cost-effectiveness, quality enhancement, and overall innovation, aligning seamlessly with Indian Railways' broader mission of fostering a self-reliant India. This achievement not only celebrates the prowess of Central Railway's Electrical Department but also sets a benchmark for transformative advancements within the Indian Railways landscape," said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.