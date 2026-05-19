Central Railway Cancels Special Traffic, Power Blocks At Kasara From May 19 To 22 For OHE Work |

Mumbai: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has cancelled the special traffic and power blocks that were scheduled to be operated at Kasara on the Igatpuri-Khardi section from May 19 to May 22, 2026.

According to Central Railway, the blocks had been planned in preparation for clearing obstructions related to Overhead Equipment (OHE) work in the Mumbai Division. However, the proposed special traffic and power blocks on the main line at Kasara have now been cancelled.

Central Railway has urged passengers to take note of the cancellation and plan their journeys accordingly.

Central Railway Introduces New Bi-Weekly Train Service Between Mumbai & Bengaluru From May 23

The Central Railway has introduced a new regular bi-weekly mail express train service from May 23 between Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to the DRM Central Railway, the new train will run between LTT-Bengaluru twice a week, offering improved travel options for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai regions. Moreover, the train will run with 17 LHB coaches, which will comprise 6 sleeper, 1 Seating-cum-Luggage (SLR) and 1 Powercar.

Train No 16554 between LTT and SMVB will run every Sunday and Wednesday, which will depart at 11.15 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 10.30 pm.

While Train No 16553 will depart every Saturday and Tuesday, it will depart from Bengaluru at 8.35 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 8.40 pm the next day.

The train will connect major cultural and tourist hubs in between as it will halt at Bengaluru- Sampige Road - Davangere - Karajgi- Hubballi- Belagavi- Miraj-Sangli-Karad- Satara-Lonand- Pune- Lonavala-Karjat- Kalyan-Thane-LTT.

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