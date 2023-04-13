Central Railway announces one way special Train between Mumbai and Nagpur

Mumbai: One way special Train between Mumbai and Nagpur | Representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run one way special train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Nagpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

Train no. 02139 Superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs on April 16 and will arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola,Murtizapur, Badnera Dhamangaon, and Wardha

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class including two guards brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for 02139 on special charges will open on 14.04.2023 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

People have been requested to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their and others' safety.

Read Also Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday to carry out maintenance works