 Central Railway announces one way special Train between Mumbai and Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway announces one way special Train between Mumbai and Nagpur

Central Railway announces one way special Train between Mumbai and Nagpur

Train no. 02139 Superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs o¬n 16.04.2023 and will arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: One way special Train between Mumbai and Nagpur | Representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run one way special train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Nagpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

Train no. 02139 Superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs on April 16 and will arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day. 

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola,Murtizapur, Badnera Dhamangaon, and Wardha

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class including two guards brake van. 

Reservation: Bookings for 02139 on special charges will open on 14.04.2023 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.  

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. 

People have been requested to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their and others' safety.

Read Also
Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday to carry out maintenance works
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway announces one way special Train between Mumbai and Nagpur

Central Railway announces one way special Train between Mumbai and Nagpur

Mumbai: Man wanted in 35-year-old case nabbed by Jogeshwari police 

Mumbai: Man wanted in 35-year-old case nabbed by Jogeshwari police 

Mumbai: HC clears hurdles for Metro 4

Mumbai: HC clears hurdles for Metro 4

Mumbai: Two builders booked for cheating homebuyer, 1 held

Mumbai: Two builders booked for cheating homebuyer, 1 held

Mumbai: Fire safety week begins, Form B mandatory for all structures

Mumbai: Fire safety week begins, Form B mandatory for all structures