Central Railway Announces Night Block Between Titwala–Vasind for 15-Car Platform Upgrade Works - Check Details Here |

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced a special traffic and power block between Titwala and Vasind stations during the intervening night of April 24 and 25, 2026, to facilitate key infrastructure upgrades aimed at accommodating 15-coach suburban train rakes.

According to officials, the block will be undertaken between 2:10 am and 3:25 am on April 25 across both Up and Down lines, covering the section from Titwala (inclusive) to Vasind (exclusive). The work forms part of ongoing efforts to extend platforms and enhance suburban train capacity on the busy Kalyan–Kasara stretch.

Railway authorities stated that the block is necessary to carry out infringement removal and overhead equipment (OHE) work related to the installation of new points at Titwala and Khadavli stations. These upgrades are crucial for the smooth introduction and operation of longer 15-car local trains, which are expected to ease congestion during peak hours.

Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate a Special Traffic & Power Block on the Main Line between Titwala and Vasind from 02:10 hrs to 03:25 hrs on 24.04.2026 (night of 23/24 April).



Select trains will be regulated.Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly.… pic.twitter.com/U2eDOfc03p — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 23, 2026

However, the block will have a temporary impact on the movement of several long-distance trains passing through the section during the early morning hours. Between 2:27 am and 3:25 am, multiple services will be regulated at different stations en route.

Among the affected trains, the Shalimar–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Jnaneswari Express will be regulated at Vasind, while another Shalimar–LTT service will be held at Asangaon. The Howrah–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express will be regulated at Atgaon, and the Bhatni–LTT Express will face delays at Kasara. Additionally, the Ballia–Dadar Express will be regulated at Igatpuri as per operational requirements.

Officials emphasised that such blocks are essential to maintain safety standards and support long-term infrastructure development across the suburban network. Passengers travelling during these hours are advised to plan accordingly and stay updated through official announcements.

The press release was issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on April 24.

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