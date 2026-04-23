Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Night Block Between Titwala & Vasind, Main Line Train Services To Be Affected On April 24

Mumbai Local Train Update: Jumbo, Mega Blocks Announced On Western & Central Lines On March 29; Check Time & Route Here | Representational Image

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway will carry out a special traffic and power block on the Main Line between Titwala and Vasind during the intervening night of April 23 and 24.

The block is scheduled from 2:10 am to 3:25 am on April 24 and will affect both up and down lines on the stretch. Officials said the maintenance work is essential for infrastructure upgrades and improving operational safety.

Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate a Special Traffic & Power Block on the Main Line between Titwala and Vasind from 02:10 hrs to 03:25 hrs on 24.04.2026 (night of 23/24 April).



Select trains will be regulated.Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly.… pic.twitter.com/U2eDOfc03p — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 23, 2026

Why the block is being undertaken

According to a X post by railway authorities, the block has been planned to carry out technical work including removal of infringements and overhead equipment adjustments. The work is also linked to platform extension activities at Titwala and Khadavli stations, aimed at accommodating longer 15 coach trains in the future.

Such periodic maintenance blocks are crucial to ensure smoother operations and to enhance passenger safety across the suburban and long distance network.

Trains to be regulated during the period

Several trains passing through the affected section will be regulated during the block window. Key services likely to face delays include long distance trains such as Shalimar LTT Jnaneswari Express, Howrah CSMT Express and Sainagar Shirdi Dadar Express, among others.

These trains will be temporarily held or slowed at stations like Vasind, Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi, Kasara and Igatpuri to facilitate the work.

Passengers advised to plan ahead

Railway officials have urged passengers travelling late at night or early morning to check train schedules in advance and plan their journeys accordingly. While the inconvenience may cause minor delays, authorities stressed that such blocks are necessary for long term improvements.

The Central Railway has also appealed for public cooperation, assuring that all efforts are being made to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.