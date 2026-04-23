 Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Night Block Between Titwala & Vasind, Main Line Train Services To Be Affected On April 24
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HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Announces Night Block Between Titwala & Vasind, Main Line Train Services To Be Affected On April 24

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Night Block Between Titwala & Vasind, Main Line Train Services To Be Affected On April 24

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has announced a special night traffic and power block between Titwala and Vasind on April 24. The block, scheduled between 2:10 am and 3:25 am, will impact train movements, with several services being regulated. Authorities have urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance work.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
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The Mumbai Division of Central Railway will carry out a special traffic and power block on the Main Line between Titwala and Vasind during the intervening night of April 23 and 24.

The block is scheduled from 2:10 am to 3:25 am on April 24 and will affect both up and down lines on the stretch. Officials said the maintenance work is essential for infrastructure upgrades and improving operational safety.

Why the block is being undertaken

According to a X post by railway authorities, the block has been planned to carry out technical work including removal of infringements and overhead equipment adjustments. The work is also linked to platform extension activities at Titwala and Khadavli stations, aimed at accommodating longer 15 coach trains in the future.

Such periodic maintenance blocks are crucial to ensure smoother operations and to enhance passenger safety across the suburban and long distance network.

Trains to be regulated during the period

Several trains passing through the affected section will be regulated during the block window. Key services likely to face delays include long distance trains such as Shalimar LTT Jnaneswari Express, Howrah CSMT Express and Sainagar Shirdi Dadar Express, among others.

These trains will be temporarily held or slowed at stations like Vasind, Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi, Kasara and Igatpuri to facilitate the work.

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Passengers advised to plan ahead

Railway officials have urged passengers travelling late at night or early morning to check train schedules in advance and plan their journeys accordingly. While the inconvenience may cause minor delays, authorities stressed that such blocks are necessary for long term improvements.

The Central Railway has also appealed for public cooperation, assuring that all efforts are being made to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

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