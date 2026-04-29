Central Railway Announces 6 Weekend Special Trains Between Mumbai, Pune & Nagpur To Ease Passenger Rush; Check Details

Central Railway Announces 6 Weekend Special Trains Between Mumbai, Pune & Nagpur To Ease Passenger Rush |

Mumbai: In a move aimed at addressing the growing passenger rush during the summer travel season, Central Railway has announced the operation of six weekend special train services connecting Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. The decision is expected to provide major relief to passengers struggling with heavy demand on these busy routes.

According to railway officials, the services will include four special trains between Mumbai and Nagpur and two between Pune and Nagpur. These additional trains are being introduced specifically to cater to increased travel demand, particularly during weekends when passenger traffic typically surges.

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Central Railway stated that the initiative is focused on ensuring timely and comfortable travel for passengers. The services are designed to enhance connectivity between Maharashtra’s major cities, benefiting both leisure and long-distance travellers.

Details On Trains, Halts

Among the key services announced are Train Nos. 01021 and 01022, which will operate between Mumbai and Nagpur. These trains are scheduled to run on select dates in early May, offering convenient overnight and same-day travel options. The trains will halt at major stations, including Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera and Wardha, ensuring accessibility for passengers across multiple regions.

The composition of these special trains includes a mix of AC and non-AC coaches, such as AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second-class coaches, allowing passengers from different economic backgrounds to travel comfortably.

In addition, Pune-Nagpur weekend specials will further strengthen connectivity between western and eastern Maharashtra, offering an alternative route for passengers who may not prefer travelling via Mumbai.

Bookings Begin Today

Central Railway also announced that bookings for Train Nos. 01021 and 01022 will commence from April 29, 2026. Tickets will be available through the IRCTC Rail Connect app and other railway reservation platforms, including PRS counters and the RailOne app.

With summer travel picking up pace, the move is expected to bring much-needed convenience and flexibility to thousands of commuters travelling between Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

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