Central Railway Announces 24 Additional Holi Special Trains Between LTT–Kanpur And Pune/Hadapsar–Jhansi; Check Details

Mumbai, Feb 20: Railways will run 24 additional Holi Special Train Services between LTT Mumbai – Kanpur and between Pune/Hadapsar – Jhansi to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Central Railway had earlier announced 216 Holi specials (186 Holi specials and 30 additional Holi specials), and with the running of these 24 additional Holi specials, the total number of Holi specials announced till date is 240.

The details are as under:

LTT – Kanpur – LTT Weekly Superfast Special (8 services)

04152 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.15 hrs every Saturday from 07.03.2026 to 28.03.2026 and arrive at Kanpur Central at 15.45 hrs the next day. (4 services)

04151 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Kanpur Central at 13.00 hrs every Friday from 06.03.2026 to 27.03.2026 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.55 hrs the next day. (4 services)

Halts: Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Dhabhaura, Prayagraj, Bharwari, Sirathu, and Fatehpur

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class, and 2 General Second Class-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Pune – Jhansi – Pune Weekly Superfast Special (8 services)

01921 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Pune at 15.15 hrs every Thursday from 05.03.2026 to 26.03.2026 and arrive at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 10.00 hrs the next day. (4 services)

01922 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 12.50 hrs every Wednesday from 04.03.2026 to 25.03.2026 and arrive at Pune at 11.35 hrs the next day. (4 services)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Rani Kamlapati, Vidisha, Bina, and Lalitpur

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 General Second Class-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Hadapsar – Jhansi – Hadapsar Weekly Superfast Special (8 services)

01923 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Hadapsar at 19.10 hrs every Sunday from 08.03.2026 to 29.03.2026 and arrive at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 15.00 hrs the next day. (4 services)

01924 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 19.40 hrs every Saturday from 07.03.2026 to 28.03.2026 and arrive at Hadapsar at 16.30 hrs the next day. (4 services)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, and Bina

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 General Second Class-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservation

Bookings for Holi Special Train Nos. 04152, 01921, and 01923 will open on 23.02.2026 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website http://www.irctc.co.in.

Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system. Passengers can also download the RailOne app for booking tickets.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

