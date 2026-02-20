Western Railway Announces 6 Pairs Of Special Trains On Special Fare To Meet Holi Travel Rush; Check Details

Western Railway rolls out multiple special train services from Mumbai and Gujarat routes to ease passenger rush during the Holi festival period | Pinterest

Mumbai, Feb 20: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meeting the travel demand during the Holi festival, Western Railway will run six pairs of Special Trains on a special fare.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central – Kathgodam Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 10:55 hrs and will reach Kathgodam at 14:30 hrs the next day.

This train will run from 25th February, 2026 to 25th March, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Kathgodam every Thursday at 17:30 hrs and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 21:00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 26th February, 2026 to 26th March, 2026.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Hathras City, Kasganj, Badaun, Bareilly Jn., Bareilly City, Izzatnagar, Baheri, Kichha, Lalkua, and Haldwani stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09185/09186 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Superfast Weekly Special [12 trips]

Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Sunday at 10:55 hrs and will reach Kanpur Anwarganj at 15:35 hrs the next day. This train will run from 22nd February, 2026 to 29th March, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Kanpur Anwarganj every Monday at 18:25 hrs and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 22:30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 23rd February, 2026 to 30th March, 2026.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Mathura Cantt., Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Bilhaur stations in both directions. Train No. 09185 will have an additional halt at Surat station.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09023/09024 Bandra Terminus – Palitana Weekly Special [02 trips]

Train No. 09023 Bandra Terminus – Palitana Special will depart on Friday, 27th February, 2026 from Bandra Terminus at 21:45 hrs and will reach Palitana at 12:00 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09024 Palitana – Bandra Terminus Special will depart on Sunday, 1st March, 2026 from Palitana at 20:00 hrs and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 12:00 hrs the next day.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Botad, Dhola, Songadh, and Sihor stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 03418/03417 Udhna – Malda Town Weekly Special [08 trips]

Train No. 03418 Udhna – Malda Town Special will depart from Udhna every Monday at 12:30 hrs and will reach Malda Town at 05:55 hrs on Wednesday. This train will run from 2nd to 23rd March, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 03417 Malda Town – Udhna Special will depart from Malda Town every Saturday at 12:15 hrs and will reach Udhna at 02:15 hrs on Monday. This train will run from 28th February, 2026 to 21st March, 2026.

En route, this train will halt at Chalthan, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Madan Mahal, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Tilaya, Nawadah, Sheikhpura, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa, and New Farakka stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09425/09426 Sabarmati – Haridwar Weekly Special [10 trips]

Train No. 09425 Sabarmati – Haridwar Special will depart from Sabarmati every Monday at 18:45 hrs and will reach Haridwar at 20:30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 23rd February, 2026 to 23rd March, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 09426 Haridwar – Sabarmati Special will depart from Haridwar every Tuesday at 21:45 hrs and will reach Sabarmati at 22:30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 24th February, 2026 to 24th March, 2026.

En route, this train will halt at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, Delhi Cantt., Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffar Nagar, and Roorkee stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09309/09310 Indore – H. Nizamuddin Bi-Weekly Superfast Special [20 trips]

Train No. 09309 Indore – H. Nizamuddin Special will depart from Indore every Friday and Sunday at 17:00 hrs and will reach H. Nizamuddin at 05:00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 22nd February, 2026 to 27th March, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 09310 H. Nizamuddin – Indore Special will depart from H. Nizamuddin every Saturday and Monday at 08:20 hrs and will reach Indore at 21:00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 23rd February, 2026 to 28th March, 2026.

En route, this train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Shamgarh, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, and Mathura stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Extension of Train No. 09575/09576 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Weekly Special

Train No. 09575 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special has been extended up to 30th March, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09576 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special has been extended up to 31st March, 2026.

The booking for Train Nos. 09075, 09185, 09023, 09024, 03418, 09425, 09309, and for the extended trips of 09575 will open from 21.02.2026 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

