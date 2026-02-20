Central Railway Announces 19-Hour Special Traffic & Power Block At Kharbao On February 21–22

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Special Traffic and Power Block on 21/22.02.2026 (Saturday-Sunday) for commissioning of new UP & DOWN Goods line at Kharbao in connection with DFCCIL Project.
Block Schedule Details
Details of Block:
Date of Block: 21/22.02.2026 (Saturday-Sunday)
Time of Block: 12.30 hrs of 21.02.2026 (Saturday) to 07.30 hrs of 22.02.2026 (Sunday).
Impact on Train Services
Repercussions on train running will be as follows:
Cancelled Down Trains
Following trains will be cancelled:
DOWN trains
69161 Panvel-Dahanu Road MEMU Journey Commencing On (JCO) 21.02.2026
61006 Diva-Vasai Road MEMU JCO 21.02.2026
61002 Dombivali Central Cabin–Boisar MEMU JCO 22.02.2026
Cancelled Up Trains
UP trains
61007 Vasai Road-Diva MEMU JCO 21.02.2026
69166 Vasai Road-Panvel MEMU JCO 21.02.2026
61001 Boisar-Vasai Road MEMU JCO 22.02.2026
61003 Vasai Road-Diva MEMU JCO 22.02.2026
Regulated Train Movements
Regulation of trains:
69164 Dahanu Road-Panvel MEMU JCO 22.02.2026 will be regulated at Kaman Road for 10 minutes.
22178 Secunderabad-Rajkot Exp JCO 21.02.2026 will be regulated at Bhiwandi Road for 1 hour & 30 minutes.
Mail/Express & Passenger trains passing through the section during the block period will run late by 25 to 30 minutes.
Passenger Advisory
These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.
