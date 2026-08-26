Central Railway Announces 15-Night Block On Kasara Route For Titwala Platform Extension Work | AI

Mumbai: Commuters on the Central Railway's Kasara route will face disruptions for 15 consecutive nights from August 28/29 to September 11/12, as Central Railway will undertake special traffic and power blocks at Titwala to extend the platform and make it suitable for 15-car suburban rakes. The first phase of the work, from August 28/29 to September 1/2, will involve a five-hour-40-minute block every night, from 11.30 pm to 5.10 am, between Kalyan and Vasind on the Up and Down North East lines.

First phase begins on August 28

The first phase will particularly affect late-night and early-morning suburban services between Titwala and Kasara. On August 28/29, several CSMT-Titwala and CSMT-Kasara locals will be cancelled, while services from Titwala towards CSMT and Thane will also be affected. The CSMT-Asangaon local departing at 8.56 pm will be short-terminated at Titwala, while Dombivli-CSMT and Kalyan-CSMT locals departing around 10 pm will be short-terminated at Thane. The last local for Kasara before the block will leave CSMT at 10.47 pm, while the first post-block service will leave CSMT at 4.19 am. The first Kasara-CSMT service will leave Kasara at 3.51 am.

From August 29/30 to September 1/2, further cancellations and short terminations have been planned. Importantly, all Titwala-bound suburban services will be extended to Asangaon, while trains originating from Titwala will originate from Asangaon during the block period. Some services will instead terminate at Thane or Kalyan.

AC locals and daytime services affected

Among the affected daytime services, the 6.30 am CSMT-Titwala AC local and 3.33 pm Dadar-Titwala AC service will run only up to Thane. Other CSMT-Titwala services will be restricted to Thane or Kalyan, while several Titwala-CSMT services will originate from Thane or Kalyan.

Mail and Express trains will also be regulated or delayed. The Gorakhpur-Dadar and Ballia-Dadar Express will be regulated at Vasind or Atgaon on specified nights, while the Jananeshwari Express, Shalimar-LTT Express, Howrah-CSMT Mail and Mau-LTT Express are expected to reach Mumbai 10 to 20 minutes late.

Central Railway said the blocks are necessary for infrastructure work and safety. Details of the remaining blocks after September 1/2 will be announced separately. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and bear with the railway administration during the work.

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