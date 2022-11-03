Central government has approved about 225 projects worth more than 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra: PM Modi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Amid ongoing war of words over the loss of key projects to Gujarat and other states, the Shinde Fadnavis government received a major relief as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the Centre has approved about 225 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra. Of these projects, railway projects are worth Rs 75,000 crore and projects for modern roads are of the order of Rs 50,000 crore.

“The work on these projects is either going on or the work is going to start very soon”, he said adding that ‘’when the government spends such a huge amount on infrastructure, millions of new employment opportunities are created because of that.”

PM made this announcement during his virtual address at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Shinde Fadnavis government to give recruitment letters to 75,000 youth. Of which, the state government gave away recruitment letters to 2,000. The state government has already appointed TCS and IBPS to complete the recruitment process.

After the loss of $20 billion Vedanta Foxconn, Rs 22,000 crore Tata-Airbus defence transport plane, bulk drug project, medical device park and the SAFRAN MRO, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Industry Minister Uday Samant had said that PM had assured to give big projects to the state. On Monday, the Centre had announced a Rs 2,000 crore electronic hub at Ranjangaon in Pune district.

‘’It is clear from the organization of the Rozgar Mela in such a short time that the Maharashtra government is moving with strong resolve towards providing employment to the youth. I am also happy that in the coming times such job fairs will be further expanded in Maharashtra”,Modi said. There will be thousands of appointments in the Home department of Maharashtra and the rural development department of the state.

The Prime Minister emphasized that “the most important thing about the efforts of the government is that these opportunities for employment and self-employment are becoming available equally to all, Dalit-backward, tribal, general class and women.” The Prime Minister mentioned 5 lakh crore rupees worth of assistance to 8 crore women who got associated with self help groups.

Maha Govt to complete recruitment of 75,000 in a year and bring in new industries

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his speech targeted the opposition saying that ‘’The RTI has revealed where two -three projects have gone. It will also reveal the truth. Why did the projects move out of Maharashtra and because of whom? When do these projects go? This will be known soon. The Deputy Chief Minister has put up the government’s argument with evidence.’’ He further noted ‘’ The government is bringing new industries which are in the state’s interest. It will benefit the youth. The state will become self sufficient.’’

Shinde said that the state is receiving funds from the Centre, adding that the Centre has already approved Rs 14,000 crore without making any reduction in the state government’s proposal.

“After the change of government, there has been vibrancy. The negativity has vanished. This is a dynamic government. The government will fill up 75,000 vacancies within a year,’’ said Shinde.

Don’t hold up recruitment by knocking the court, advises DCM Devendra Fadnavis

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recalled that during the BJP-Shiv Sena government between 2014 and 2019 the recruitment was announced but there were many obstacles as some people knocked the door of the court. So the candidates had to wait for two or three years. Young people should not think that this is the last recruitment of their life. Also, please don't hold up recruitment by going to court for small things,’’ he advised.