Central Government Assigns New PIN Code 400611 To Diva Ending Long-Standing Issues | Wikipedia

Thane: In a significant development for the residents of Diva, the central government has officially allocated a new, independent PIN code—400611—to the city. This move successfully fulfills a long-standing demand of the local populace, who previously shared a single PIN code (400612) with the neighboring locality of Mumbra.

The shared postal code had long been a source of major logistical hurdles for Diva's residents. For years, the community faced chronic delays in mail delivery, complications in acquiring critical government and administrative documents, banking errors, and technical glitches while accessing online services.

Seamless Deliveries and Better Administrative Identity

With the implementation of the new PIN code, these operational bottlenecks are expected to be permanently resolved. Beyond streamlining mail and courier services, the distinct PIN code establishes a clearer administrative and geographic identity for Diva. This will ensure smoother verification processes for both government schemes and private digital services, effectively eliminating the systemic confusion caused by the overlapping boundary data of the past.

A Community-Led Triumph

The breakthrough is the result of years of sustained advocacy by local citizens and social organizations. Under the banner of the social organization "Jago Ho Divekar" (Wake Up, Diva Residents), led by prominent local figure Vijay Bhoir, continuous efforts were made to escalate the issue to the highest administrative levels.

Bhoir, alongside his associates, consistently raised the matter with the central government, the Department of Posts, and various administrative bodies. Key meetings were held at Mumbai's General Post Office (GPO) and with senior postal officials to underscore the daily hardships faced by the residents.

Political and Administrative Backing

The movement gained vital traction through the political support of local leadership.

Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare (MLAs, Thane): Consistently advocated for the cause across relevant government departments and party leadership.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Former MP): Directly corresponded with authorities in New Delhi, emphasizing the critical necessity of a separate postal zone for the rapidly growing township.

Following relentless follow-ups and numerous site inspections by the Thane Post Office, the Department of Posts officially approved and implemented PIN code 400611 for Diva.

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A Wave of Relief

The announcement has sparked widespread celebration among Diva’s residents, social workers, and political representatives across party lines, who have expressed their gratitude to Vijay Bhoir and everyone involved in the campaign. Local citizens have hailed this decision as a monumental milestone, paving the way for improved infrastructure, smoother digital integration, and a distinct identity for the city of Diva.

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