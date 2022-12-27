e-Paper Get App
Center approves Rs 150 crore fund to develop Satpati fishing port

The fund is to be utilised for infrastructural development and fishing facilities at Satpati.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP
Palghar district MP Rajendra Gavit's continuous pursuit has paid off as the central government has approved a fund of Rs 150 crore for the Satpati fishing port. The fund is to be utilised for infrastructural development and fishing facilities at Satpati.

This fund has been granted by the Union Minister for Port Development and Fisheries Purushottam Rupa, in the recently held 15th meeting of the Central Sanctions and Control Committee at New Delhi.

A proposal for the development of Satpati Fishing Port was submitted to the central government by Fisheries Development Minister Shri.

Sudhir Mungantiwar and Commissioner of this department Dr Atul Patne. District MP Rajendra Gavit consistently pursued this proposal.

Many a time the MP took a path of meeting concerned officers and the concerned ministries to know the status of the proposal. These efforts paid off with the approval of funds. 

Expressing happiness and satisfaction over this approval of funds, MP Gavit expressed his satisfaction and believed that the development of the district will be boosted through all infrastructural development.

Development of the Satpati fishing port and fishery sector was a step in that direction, he said.

