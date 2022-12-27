e-Paper Get App
Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

Two employees, including a woman, of the state-run Mahavitaran power distributor were nabbed red-handed on Monday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs1 lakh.

Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
Representative Image
Palghar: Two employees, including a woman, of the state-run Mahavitaran power distributor were nabbed red-handed on Monday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs1 lakh. The erring officials were identified as Harishchandra Machiye and Kiran Harish Nagaonkar who are deployed as executive engineer and superintendent engineer, respectively, at Mahavitaran. Quoting the complainant, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said that the duo sought the bribe in lieu of settling disputes in favour of the complainant.

