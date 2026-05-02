Census 2027 Begins In Thane With Self-Enumeration Facility For Citizens; Online Submission From May 1-15 | File Pic

Thane: The foundational process for India’s future development, the Census 2027, has officially commenced. In a significant digital shift, the administration has introduced a 'Self-Enumeration' facility, allowing citizens to record their information independently for the first time. Officials believe this innovative approach will ensure higher accuracy, transparency, and a tech-driven data collection process.

Strategic Importance of Data

Thane Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal emphasized that the census is far more than a simple head-count. "It is the bedrock of the nation’s holistic development," he stated, urging citizens to fulfill their responsibility by providing accurate information promptly. The data collected serves as the primary resource for planning infrastructure, healthcare, education, employment, and social welfare schemes at both central and state levels.

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Key Dates to Remember

The census process is divided into two distinct phases:

Self-Enumeration Period: May 1 to May 15, 2026. Citizens can log in online to submit family details.

Houselisting & Housing Census: May 16 to June 14, 2026. This phase involves physical verification.

The 'Self-Enumeration' Process

To participate, citizens should visit the official portal at https://se.census.gov.in/. The steps include:

Registering the head of the family’s name and mobile number.

Completing OTP verification.

Selecting a preferred language and identifying the home location via PIN code.

Filling out the questionnaire regarding household details and caste information before clicking 'Submit.'

Upon completion, an 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) beginning with the letter 'H' will be generated. Residents are advised to save this ID, as presenting it to enumerators during subsequent home visits will significantly speed up the verification process.

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