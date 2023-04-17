 Celebrating relevance & transparency: Free Press Journal (FPJ) is now ABC certified
Celebrating relevance & transparency: Free Press Journal (FPJ) is now ABC certified

The Free Press Journal is over nine decades old -- making it one of the oldest publishing groups in India. It is fiercely committed to independent journalism.

Updated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
The Free Press Journal is the only English newspaper to have an Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC July-December 2022) certificate in Mumbai. It has done so with immense conviction in order to reinforce the credibility of both its circulation and its commitment to accuracy and truth.

Along with its digital circulation, the FPJ group has thus become the fastest rowing English language publishing group in Mumbai, and one of the fastest growing publishing groups in India. It has refused to go behind a pay wall in order to underscore the right of people to gain easy access to credible news and related information.

This is thus one more step the group has taken to become more relevant to both its readers and its advertisers.

About the FPJ group:

The Free Press Journal is over nine decades old -- making it one of the oldest publishing groups in India. It is fiercely committed to independent journalism. It has an English language publication titled "The Free Press Journal" with editions in Mumbai, Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain; and a Marathi Language one titled "Nav-Shakti".

It is also the most 'happening' newspaper in Mumbai with a deep connect with its readers.

It also works very closely with educational institutions -- aware that children become most creative and productive when they have access to good education and credible information. The first is provided by the schools. FPJ works on the other and has a digital School newspaper.

