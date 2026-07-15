 CCTV Footage Shows Woman Injured After Tin Sheet Falls On Her During Heavy Rains In Vasai-Virar Area
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CCTV Footage Shows Woman Injured After Tin Sheet Falls On Her During Heavy Rains In Vasai-Virar Area

A woman was injured after a tin sheet, blown away by strong winds during heavy rainfall, fell on her while she walked on a footpath in Vasai-Virar on July 5. CCTV footage captured the incident. She suffered a head injury and received 20–22 stitches at a hospital. Her condition is stable, according to reports, after the accident.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 02:25 AM IST
CCTV Footage Shows Woman Injured After Tin Sheet Falls On Her During Heavy Rains In Vasai-Virar Area
CCTV Footage Shows Woman Injured After Tin Sheet Falls On Her During Heavy Rains In Vasai-Virar Area | AI

Vasai: A shocking CCTV footage from July 5 has surfaced showing a woman getting injured after a tin sheet, blown away by strong winds during heavy rainfall, fell on her while she was walking along a footpath in the Vasai-Virar area of Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Injuries and Medical Treatment

The woman suffered a deep head injury and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors performed 20 to 22 stitches. Her condition is currently reported to be stable.

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According to reports, a projecting awning at the spot reduced the impact of the falling sheet, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

The incident has raised concerns over safety measures and infrastructure vulnerabilities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as heavy rains continue to cause waterlogging, power disruptions, and other hazards for residents. Authorities are facing increasing pressure to inspect and secure vulnerable structures during the monsoon season.

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