BMC To Provide Free Eco-Friendly Paints To Ganesh Idol Makers To Curb Toxic Pollution In Water Bodies | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a bid to reduce pollution caused by toxic paints used on Ganesh idols, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to provide eco-friendly paints free of cost to idol makers this year. A proposal to procure and distribute the paints will be placed before the Standing Committee for approval on Wednesday.

Health and Environmental Concerns

The decision comes amid concerns that conventional paints contain hazardous heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, chromium and mercury, which leach into water bodies after idol immersion, posing a serious threat to aquatic life. While the BMC has been supplying free shadu clay to promote eco-friendly idols, it has now extended the initiative to encourage the use of non-toxic paints.

Under the scheme, the civic body will distribute 25,400 litres of eco-friendly paint to Ganesh idol makers across Mumbai. Ekta Enterprises, the lowest bidder, has been awarded the contract for the supply, transportation and ward-wise distribution of the paints. The project will cost the BMC Rs. 1.63 crore, of which Rs. 70 lakh has been provided for in this year's budget under the Deputy Commissioner (Zone II) allocation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/