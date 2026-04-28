CCTV Footage Shows Man Set Hotel Entrance On Fire After Multiple Attempts In Navi Mumbai - WATCH | NextMinute News

Navi Mumbai: A CCTV footage from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai has surfaced online, showing a man attempting to set fire to the entrance of Dwaraka Hotel. The incident, which was captured on camera, shows the accused making multiple attempts before the shutter eventually catches fire.

According to a post shared by NextMinute News, the man, reportedly around 35 years old, is seen pouring petrol on the hotel’s shutter with the apparent intention of setting the establishment ablaze. The visuals reveal that his initial attempts to ignite the fire from a distance were unsuccessful.

Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai - A shocking incident of attempted arson took place at the Dwaraka Hotel in Kalamboli.A 35-year-old man poured petrol on the hotel shutter and attempted to set the establishment on fire, according to CCTV footage that has now surfaced. pic.twitter.com/jLIjlsdces — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 28, 2026

The footage further shows the man making two to three attempts before moving closer to the shutter. It is only after approaching the entrance that the door finally catches fire, as flames begin to spread across the surface.

After the fire breaks out, it subsides and Police is seen on the spot visibly confused. The man's motive behind doing this is yet unknown.

Fire Breaks Out Near Hancock Bridge In Mumbai's Mazgaon

A fire broke out on April 28 at Ekta Nagar near Hancock Bridge in Mumbai’s Mazgaon. Visuals showed a large crowd gathering as thick black smoke billowed into the air. The fire was confined to ground-plus structures and partially to two-storey structures, comprising around 7 to 8 hutments in the area.

As information about the fire was received, the BMC Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BEST, 108 ambulance services, and BMC ward staff reached the spot. According to preliminary information, the incident took place at 11 am and was declared Level I (minor fire) by the BMC MFB. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident, however, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

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