 CCTV Captures Shocking Violent Brawl At Habibi’s Bar In Thane’s Hiranandani Estate After Food-Service Dispute Escalates Into Assault
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HomeMumbaiCCTV Captures Shocking Violent Brawl At Habibi’s Bar In Thane’s Hiranandani Estate After Food-Service Dispute Escalates Into Assault

CCTV Captures Shocking Violent Brawl At Habibi’s Bar In Thane’s Hiranandani Estate After Food-Service Dispute Escalates Into Assault

A violent altercation erupted at Habibi's Mezze and Gather Bar in Thane's Hiranandani Estate after an argument over food service. The grandson of former Shiv Sena corporator Ram Egade was allegedly assaulted, while his mother was also caught in the violence. Police are examining CCTV footage.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
CCTV Captures Shocking Violent Brawl At Habibi’s Bar In Thane’s Hiranandani Estate After Food-Service Dispute Escalates Into Assault
CCTV Captures Shocking Violent Brawl At Habibi’s Bar In Thane’s Hiranandani Estate After Food-Service Dispute Escalates Into Assault | File photo

Thane: A severe physical altercation broke out at Habibi's Mezze and Gather Bar, located in the upmarket Hiranandani Estate locality of Thane West, following a heated argument over food service. The entire sequence of events was captured on the establishment’s CCTV cameras, with video clips subsequently circulating widely across social media platforms.

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According to preliminary details, the conflict originated from a minor argument between patrons and restaurant staff regarding an order. The situation rapidly deteriorated into open violence inside the premises. Reports indicate that during the escalation, an individual identified as the grandson of former Shiv Sena corporator Ram Egade was allegedly surrounded and targeted by several people involved in the scuffle.

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As the violent exchange intensified, the victim’s fiancée alerted his family members. Upon reaching the venue to intervene, the victim’s mother was also allegedly caught up in the physical assault and subjected to violence. Security footage shows a crowded, chaotic scene as staff members and individuals present inside the venue engaged in heated physical clashes.

Local authorities have obtained the CCTV footage from the management as part of their investigation. Police are currently analyzing the visual evidence to establish the exact sequence of events, identify all individuals who participated in the assault, and initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

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