CCTV Captures Bus Stop Molestation In Mira Gaothan; Local Leader Thrashes Accused & Forces Squats As Punishment | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: A shocking inident of sexual harassment has surfaced from the Mira Gaothan area of Bhayandar, causing a stir in the locality. A young man was caught on camera attempting to molest a girl waiting at a bus stop, an act that was clearly captured by a nearby hotel's CCTV system.

Accused Made Obscene Gestures & Asked 'What Is Your Rate?

According to reports, the accused was making obscene gestures toward the girl as she stood at the bus stop. The situation escalated when he allegedly approached her and asked, "What is your rate?" in a shameful attempt to solicit her.

Terrified by the confrontation, the girl immediately rushed into a nearby hotel to protect herself. The sudden nature of the incident created a tense atmosphere in the busy area.

Local Shiv Sena Leader Ajay Salve Intervenes Brutally

Upon receiving information about the harassment, Ajay Salve, a local Shiv Sena Shakha Pramukh, arrived at the scene. He confronted the accused and, fueled by public outrage, reportedly thrashed the man in front of onlookers. The accused was also forced to do squats (sit-ups) as a form of public humiliation and punishment.

While the local residents expressed satisfaction with the immediate intervention, the incident has reignited serious concerns regarding women's safety in public spaces across Mira-Bhayandar. Residents are calling for stricter police patrolling at bus stops and public squares.

The police administration has taken note of the incident and initiated a further investigation into the matter.

Local citizens are now demanding more stringent measures to ensure that such "roadside Romeos" are deterred from targeting women, emphasizing that the safety of female commuters must be a top priority for the authorities.

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