CBSE yet to announce Class 10, 12 exam dates; schools, students relieved

Mumbai: Students, teachers and authorities of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools are relieved after the board clarified that dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams have not been announced yet. Officials of the CBSE board stated the examinations will happen and a schedule will be announced soon for both practical and theory exams.

There was confusion among students that CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled to be conducted from January 1 to February 8, 2021. But the CBSE board clarified stating that the dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams have not been announced yet. The exam schedule along with related details will be informed to students after analysing the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Principals and staff of CBSE schools said that they are awaiting direction from the board. Kala Gangadharan, principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, said, "We have not received any notification regarding board exam schedule yet from the CBSE. No exam dates for Class 10 and 12 have been announced. The board is still conducting surveys and analysing the ground level situation in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are waiting for directions from the board."

The board exams should be deferred to avoid Covid-19 risks, said students of CBSE schools. Anuj Gosalkar, a Class 10 student said, "Online education is going well as our syllabus is quite technology friendly. But we need to attend practical labs. The board exams should be conducted later at least post the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus."

Kshitija Shahane, another student, said, "Our exams are conducted by the Delhi board. The cases are only increasing in New Delhi so the board should consider the on ground situation and defer our exams."

The central government had earlier informed the board not to conduct any exams before May 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.