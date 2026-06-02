CBSE Class 12 Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal Remains Inaccessible All Monday, Expected To Launch Around Midnight | file pic

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) portal for post-result activities, including verification of marks and re-evaluation, remained inaccessible throughout Monday, leaving thousands of Class 12 students awaiting its launch. The board is now expected to make the facility available around midnight after completing additional technical checks.

Re-evaluation only for those who obtained answer book photocopies

Students attempting to access the portal during the day encountered messages indicating that the website was under maintenance. The delay follows an earlier postponement of the portal's launch and comes amid efforts by the board to ensure that the system is fully functional, secure and capable of handling a large volume of applications without technical glitches.

According to information shared by the board, the re-evaluation facility will be available only to candidates who have already applied for and obtained photocopies of their evaluated answer books. Before seeking re-evaluation, students will be required to refer to the subject-wise marking scheme and question paper, both of which will be made available on the CBSE website. Based on their review, candidates can submit requests for re-evaluation of specific answers, along with reasons supporting their claim.

Re-evaluation fee set at ₹100 per question

The board has prescribed a fee of ₹500 per answer book for verification of marks and ₹100 per question for re-evaluation. Verification involves checking whether all answers have been evaluated and whether marks have been correctly totaled and uploaded. Re-evaluation, meanwhile, allows candidates to seek a fresh assessment of specific responses identified in their applications.

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Officials familiar with the process indicated that the delay is intended to strengthen the online system and eliminate any possibility of discrepancies during the application process. The board has been carrying out additional testing and upgrades to ensure a seamless experience for students.

CBSE is expected to keep the verification and re-evaluation portal open for at least two days after the last scanned copy of an evaluated answer book is made available to applicants**, ensuring that students have adequate time to examine their answer sheets before deciding whether to seek further review.

With many students awaiting access to the portal, the board has advised candidates to regularly check official CBSE channels for updates and rely only on information released through authorised platforms.