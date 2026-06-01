Maharashtra Students Shine In JEE Advanced 2026 As IIT Bombay Zone Secures Top Ranks In EWS And SC Categories | Representative File Images

Mumbai: Maharashtra students delivered an impressive performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, with candidates from the IIT Bombay zone emerging among the top performers across categories, reinforcing the state's reputation as a major hub for engineering aspirants.

IIT Bombay zone registers strong presence among category toppers

The results, announced on Sunday, saw Shubham Kumar of the IIT Delhi zone secure All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Common Rank List (CRL) with 330 marks. However, the IIT Bombay zone also registered a strong presence among category toppers.

According to data released by the organising IIT, B. Jayakrishna Srinivas from the IIT Bombay zone secured Rank 1 in the General-EWS category with 319 marks, while Kovid Boob of the IIT Bombay zone emerged as the top-ranked candidate in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

1.79 lakh candidates appeared for both papers

The performance of students from the IIT Bombay zone, which covers Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and several parts of Maharashtra, highlights the state's continued dominance in one of the country's toughest entrance examinations.

A total of 1.79 lakh candidates appeared for both papers of JEE Advanced 2026, of whom 56,880 qualified for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The examination serves as the gateway to undergraduate programmes across the 23 IITs in the country.

Successful candidates move to JoSAA counselling process

With the results now declared, successful candidates will move to the next stage of the admission process through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling process will determine admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other centrally funded technical institutions.

For thousands of students across Mumbai and Maharashtra, the focus has now shifted from examination scores to securing seats in their preferred institutes and branches as the admission season enters its final phase.

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