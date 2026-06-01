Over 2.58 Lakh Students Secure FYJC Admissions In Maharashtra First Round, Pune Tops With 42,810 Seats Confirmed | PTI(Representative Image)

Mumbai: More than 2.58 lakh students have secured admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) across Maharashtra in the first round of the centralized online admission process for the academic year 2026-27, according to data released by the Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra.

Admission process underway in 9,199 junior college

The FYJC admission process is currently underway in 9,199 junior colleges across the state. So far, 21,92,219 students have registered, of whom 20,76,967 completed Part I of the application process and 21,92,219 completed both Part I and Part II. By the end of the first admission round on June 1, 2,58,196 students had confirmed their admissions in junior colleges.

The department stated that a total of 2,36,329 admissions were secured through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), while 21,867 students gained admission through quota seats, including management and minority quotas.

Pune division records highest admissions with 42,810

Among the eight divisions covered under the admission process, Pune recorded the highest number of admissions with 42,810 students, followed by Mumbai with 39,551 admissions and Nagpur with 33,366 admissions.

The Directorate has urged students who have not yet confirmed their allotted seats to complete the admission process by June 3, 2026. Students, parents, and junior college authorities have been advised to ensure timely confirmation of admissions and maintain proper records.

Education officials have also appealed to the media to give wide publicity to the admission schedule so that eligible students do not miss the deadline.

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