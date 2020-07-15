CBSE Class 10 results: Mumbai toppers score above 99%

Mumbai: Despite a dip in the number of students scoring above 95 per cent, as well as those who scored above 90 per cent, compared to last year, toppers of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in Mumbai managed to secure above 99 per cent in the Class 10 CBSE results announced on Wednesday.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.75, compared to the pass percentage of 97.74 for boys in Maharashtra, with the overall pass percentage in the state standing at 98.16 per cent.

Soumya Mishra who topped R N Podar School, Santacruz, with 99.6 per cent said she owed her scores to the support and help of her school and teachers. Mishra said, "I appeared for test series and attended revision sessions conducted by my school in the last two months before the exams. I also solved previous years’ question papers. I am a badminton player and I balanced my studies with sports." Mishra wants to shift to the state board for Class 12, and says she wants to pursue the medical field.

Shaachi Khanna who secured 99.6 per cent and topped Delhi Public School (DPS), Nerul said she did not expect such high scores. Khanna said, "I used to solve sample exam papers and binge watch the sitcom `Friends’ to refresh my mind. I would study regularly and read a lot of books at the same time. I had not expected such high marks. My family, friends and teachers supported me throughout."

Ishitaa Jain of Billabong High International School (BHIS), Malad said she secured 99.4 per cent without attending any coaching class. Jain said, "I focussed on self-study and did not attend any coaching class or tuition. I studied the NCERT curriculum. I am good at art and craft, so I would spend time making something artistic and playing my guitar." Jain plans on studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the future.

In Maharashtra, out of a total of 73,484 students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams, 72,131 cleared the exam. Girls outperformed the boys, as out of 30,525 girls who appeared for the exam, 30,142 passed, while out of 42,959 boys who appeared, 41,989 cleared the exam.

This year, the overall pass percentage in India stood at 91.46 per cent, which is up by 0.36 cent compared to last year's 91.10 per cent. Of more than 18.73 lakh students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 board exams scheduled from February 15 to March 20, over 17.13 lakh students cleared the exam. The pass percentage was highest for Trivandrum at 99.28, followed by Chennai at 98.95 and Bengaluru at 98.23 per cent.

Another trend witnessed this year was the dip in number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent, compared to 2019. This year, over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent, while 2.25 lakh had done so in 2019. While, 41,804 students scored above 95 per cent this year, 57,256 had done so the previous year.

The CBSE has this year decided to replace the term “Fail” with “Essential Repeat” on all result-related documents. Students can access documents and degree certificates digitally via DigiLocker. Students can avail post-result tele-counselling till July 27 on toll-Free number 1800 11 8004 from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.