CBI Secures Deportation Of Two Wanted Fugitives From UAE In An International Law Enforcement Operation | ANI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the deportation of two persons from the UAE who were wanted in separate criminal cases by the Karnataka Police and Chhattisgarh Police and against whom Red Corner Notices were issued. The two accused arrived in Mumbai on Friday.

Accused Wanted In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

According to the CBI, accused Vikas Agrawal is wanted in connection with a corruption case registered by the Chhattisgarh Police under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. He played a key role as the central financial coordinator, also known as the ‘Moneyman’, of an organised syndicate involved in irregularities in the Chhattisgarh liquor distribution system between 2019 and 2022, resulting in a wrongful loss of over Rs 1,280 crore to the state exchequer.

CBI SECURES DEPORTATION OF WANTED FUGITIVE RAJESH KESHAVA ACHARYA FROM UAE https://t.co/jPYyK0aHWh — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 27, 2026

"He facilitated the collection and distribution of commissions from distilleries to public officials and other beneficiaries and helped channel the proceeds of crime through various companies and financial arrangements to conceal their source and ownership. A chargesheet in the case has already been filed before the court in November 2024. Agrawal is wanted in the case, had been absconding," the agency stated in a statement.

Second Accused Wanted In Murder Case

In another case, accused Rajesh Keshava Acharya was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Karnataka Police. The incident occurred in July 2002, when Acharya, in conspiracy with other accused persons, allegedly murdered one Manohar Shetty.

He had fled India in the year 2019. A chargesheet in the case has already been filed before the court against all the accused persons, including Rajesh Keshava Acharya.

INTERPOL Notices Facilitate Arrests And Deportation

At the request of the Chhattisgarh Police and Karnataka Police, Red Corner Notices got published against Agrawal and Acharya through INTERPOL channels. Thereafter, Agrawal and Acharya were geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities sent the accused persons to India.

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The escort team of the Chhattisgarh Police visited the UAE, where Agrawal was handed over to the escort team from India at Dubai International Airport. The escort team, along with the accused, arrived at Mumbai Airport on Friday. Similarly, Acharya arrived in Mumbai on Friday, where he was taken into custody by the Karnataka Police.

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