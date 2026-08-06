CBI Secures Deportation Of Red Notice Subject Vishakha Rathod From UAE In ₹88-Crore Investment Fraud Case |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully secured deportation of Red Notice subject Vishakha Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. She was allegedly wanted in connection with Rs 88-crore investment fraud case.

Woman Allegedly Duped Investors Through Fake Assured Return Schemes

According to the CBI, in criminal conspiracy with others, Vishakha and others allegedly induced investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns. She dishonestly misappropriated the funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts. A case was registered by Pune police in this regard in April 2023?).

Earlier, a Red Notice was got published against her through INTERPOL. Vishakha arrived in Pune on August and was taken into custody by the team of Maharashtra Police. Last month, CBI had successfully secured the deportation of Vishakha's husband Avinash Arjun Rathod from the UAE to India who was also wanted in the said case.

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Husband Also Deportated Earlier in Same Investment Fraud Probe

Recently, the CBI in coordination with the MEA, MHA and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had also successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Muhammedali Kanneer Palliyalil, from Saudi Arabia to India. Palliyalil was wanted by NIA for unlawful activities and murder.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

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