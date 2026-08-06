Air India Appoints Former Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam As MD And CEO To Lead Global Expansion |

Air India announced the appointment of former Ethiopian Airlines executive Tewolde Gebremariam as the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, almost four months after Campbell Wilson announced his resignation. The incoming CEO is expected to steer the airline out of the loss burden to an ambitious international expansion.

Wilson Oversaw Merger, Fleet Modernisation and Governance Reforms

Wilson, a New Zealand-national, announced stepping down the chief position of Air India on April 7 - almost a year after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad which killed 260 people. During his tenure, Wilson oversaw complex merger and integration processes, initiated massive fleet modernisation programs, established new corporate governance standards and laid the foundations that were necessary for the future. Following the move, a dedicated board committee initiated the search for the new CEO to lead the airline from the turbulent post-crash time, overshadowed by sky-high jet fuel prices and the frequent airspace closures in West Asia.

According to Air India, the board committee rigorously evaluated internal as well as highly accomplished external candidates from across the world to identify a leader. Following an intensive evaluation process, the Board unanimously chose Gebremariam as "the ideal combination of leadership, deep operational expertise and strategic execution capability required for Air India’s next phase of growth."

Aviation Veteran Transformed Ethiopian Airlines Into Global Carrier

Notably, Gebremariam is widely recognised as one of the most successful aviation chief executives. During his tenure as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group for more than a decade, he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar expansion, transforming a regional carrier into Africa’s largest, most profitable and decorated airline group, simultaneously growing revenue by more than fourfold and fleet size nearly threefold. He is also known for a track record of driving sustained profitability while navigating complex economic cycles and dynamic global markets together with a deep experience in workforce upskilling, talent development and embedding a high-performance, customer-first service culture.

According to industry insiders, his unique strength lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs and developing world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and aviation training infrastructure. While Air India focuses on pulling itself out from the turbulent skies and aims to cruise into a high growth and profitable execution phase, Gebremariam is said to bring crucial capabilities required for Air India’s next leg of journey with his strong experience in expanding international long-haul networks and building world-class hub operations.

Tata Sons Chairman Highlights Next Phase of Air India Growth

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said, "Having completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era. Tewolde’s track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride."

Gebremariam said, "It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey. Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India’s extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting."

In an official statement, Air India said that passengers will see, under the new leadership, an accelerated push toward on-time performance, modern aircraft cabins, elevated hospitality and seamless global connectivity.

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