CBI Registers Corruption Case Against Nanded Postal Official Over Alleged Bribe Demand For Salary Processing

CBI launches a corruption probe against a postal department official in Nanded over allegations of seeking a bribe for forwarding a salary application | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against a postal department official for allegedly demanding a bribe from a colleague for forwarding a salary application and releasing the complainant's salary.

Allegations against postal official

According to the CBI, a written complaint was filed by a resident of Tamsa Taluka in Nanded district alleging demand of undue advantage by R. Kavale, mail overseer (MO), sub post office, Bhokar, divisional office Nanded on May 25 for forwarding the salary application and releasing the complainant's salary for the period of March 23, 2026, to April 30, 2026.

"It was further alleged that Kavale had stated that unless the said amount was paid, the complainant's salary claims would not be verified and forwarded for payment to the salary department in Nanded. And that the complainant's salary application is pending before Kavale and he has demanded money and if the complainant fails to give the amount, Kavale will remove the complainant from the job," the CBI stated in its FIR.

Evidence and verification

The verification of allegation of undue advantage was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, during which a recorded conversation between the complainant and Kavale confirmed and substantiated the demand of undue advantage on the part of Kavale for forwarding the salary application and releasing the complainant's salary, officials said.

Also Watch:

Case registered under Prevention of Corruption Act

The said facts and circumstances prima facie disclose commission of an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the part of Kavale, mail overseer, sub post office, Bhokar, divisional office Nanded. Hence, a case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/