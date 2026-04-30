Mumbai Crime: CBI Books RTO Officer, Private Person In Vehicle Registration Bribery Case

CBI registers bribery case against an RTO inspector and private person over vehicle registration demand | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 30: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspector and a private person who is associated with a motor driving school for allegedly demanding money to issue the registration number of a vehicle purchased by a Malad-based bus operator.

Complaint by school bus operator

According to the CBI, a written complaint had been received from a Malad (West) resident who is engaged in the business of owning and operating school buses. The complainant stated that on March 16 had booked a vehicle and on March 27 he received the vehicle papers having an invoice value of Rs 11.95 lakh.

The complainant desired to register the said vehicle at the RTO Silvassa, using his rented address at Silvassa.

Bribe demand alleged at Silvassa RTO

The complainant further stated that on April 1, he visited the Silvassa RTO for making enquiry regarding registration of his new vehicle, and met B. Pawar, RTO Inspector, Silvassa. During the meeting, the complainant informed Pawar that he had booked a vehicle and intended to get it registered at the Silvassa RTO office.

“At this, Pawar illegally demanded one percent of the invoice value of the vehicle as bribe and directed the complainant to contact another accused who is associated with a motor driving school at Silvassa for further detailing of the bribe arrangement. Acting on the directions of Pawar, the complainant met the co-accused, who also reiterated and confirmed the demand of money as undue advantage and assured the complainant that upon receipt of the said amount, Pawar would issue the registration number at the earliest,” said a CBI official.

CBI registers case after verification

The complainant, who did not want to pay the bribe, approached the CBI for further action. The verification of the complaint was conducted discreetly in the presence of the independent witnesses.

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During verification, the demand for money from the complainant got confirmed, after which a case has been registered on charges of offence relating to public servant being bribed and taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence.

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