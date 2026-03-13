CBI Questions Jai Anmol Ambani For Six Hours In ₹228 Crore Bank Fraud Probe |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Jai Anmol Anil Ambani in connection with the case registered by CBI on December 06, last year, against Reliance Home Finance Ltd. in Rs. 228 crore bank fraud case in which Reliance Home Finance Ltd., Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, Ravindra Sudhalkar, and others are accused. The CBI summoned Jai Anmol Anil Ambani for interrogation at CBI Head Office at Delhi.

Jai Anmol Anil Ambani appeared before the investigating officer on Friday and was examined for about 6.5 hours. For further examination, Jai Anmol Ambani has been directed to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday as well, agency officials said.

According to the CBI, a criminal case has been registered by CBI against M/s Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (a company of Reliance ADA Group), its promoters/directors and unknown bank officials, on the basis of a complaint of Union Bank of India on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct and thereby causing wrongful loss of Rs. 228.06 crores to Union Bank of India (e-Andhra Bank).

"The account of M/s Reliance Home Finance Ltd. was declared NPA on 30.09.2019 and as Fraud on 10.10.2024 by the Union Bank of India for causing wrongful loss of Rs. 228.06 crores to the Union Bank of India (e-Andhra Bank). M/s Reliance Home Finance Ltd. was availing loans to the tune of Rs. 5572.35 crores from 18 Banks / FIs / NBFCs / Corporate Bodies etc., including Union Bank of India. A thorough investigation is being conducted into the allegations of defrauding all the banks/financial institutions etc. by the accused company," the agency official said.

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"CBI had obtained search warrants from the court of special judge for CBI, Mumbai and conducted searches at two official premises of M/s Reliance Home Finance Ltd., residential premises of Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, the then Director of M/s Reliance Home Finance Ltd. and residential premises of Ravindra Sudhalkar, Ex-CEO and Whole Time Director of M/s. RHFL, all at Mumbai on December 09. Several incriminating documents were taken into possession during the searches," the official said.

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