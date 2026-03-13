 CBI Files Case Against Anil Ambani, RCom Over ₹1,085 Crore Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCBI Files Case Against Anil Ambani, RCom Over ₹1,085 Crore Fraud

CBI Files Case Against Anil Ambani, RCom Over ₹1,085 Crore Fraud

The CBI FIR alleges industrialist Anil Ambani and RCom diverted Rs1,085 crore of PNB loan funds, investing them in fixed deposits and mutual funds before using them for related-party payments, reports the complaint filed by PNB chief manager Santoshkrishna Annavarpu. The account was irregular in 2017 and declared fraudulent in February 2021 after a forensic audit.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
CBI Files Case Against Anil Ambani, RCom Over ₹1,085 Crore Fraud | File Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR in the case against industrialist Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and others for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs1,085 crore has stated that loan amounts received by way of advances from member banks were invested in fixed deposits and mutual funds. These were liquidated immediately and utilised for payments to related parties, which is classified as diversion of funds. This is the third CBI case involving Rcom.

According to the FIR registered on March 5, the complaint was filed by Santoshkrishna Annavarpu, chief manager of PNB’s stressed assets management branch in Mumbai.

Read Also
ED Attaches ₹581.65 Crore Worth Assets Linked To RHFL, RCFL Of Reliance Anil Ambani Group
article-image

Also Watch:

The FIR said the borrower failed to maintain financial discipline, diverted funds and violated sanction terms, after which the account turned irregular and was classified as a non-performing asset in 2017. PNB also told the CBI the account was declared fraudulent in February 2021 after a forensic audit flagged diversion of funds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on